Verna Marie Wykle

07/09/1922 – 12/28/2021
Vee Wykle was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Frederick Heeke and Theresa Wehmer Heeke on July 9, 1922. The only daughter and last child, Vee had three older brothers. The family resided in Michigan until Vee was 12, when the family relocated to Los Angeles. Mr. Heeke was a baker by trade and therefore started another business in Los Angeles. During her time in college, Vee met a promising medical student John E. Wykle and they continued their courtship while the family grieved the loss of her mother and John continued his education. John and Vee married in 1943 in California. John, having completed his education, moved his family back to his home-town in Iowa to complete his medical internship. Vee gave birth to their first child, L. Kathleen Wykle in 1945. Once the baby was able, their new family relocated back to California so John could start his practice and to create a home for their family in Burney. Soon after arriving in San Andreas in 1948 and establishing a residence on Pope Street, a second child Philip J. Wykle was born in 1947. A third child, Keith L. Wykle was born in 1950. Vee participated in her children’s lives by promoting a love of music, handicraft, and respect for traveling the outdoors. As an avid seamstress and sewer, Vee’s talents were apparent in her late daughter’s love of piece-work and quilting. Both Phil and Keith enjoy rural living to this day. Loving wife of Dr. John E. Wykle, one of the last home-town physicians in Calaveras County, John and Vee traveled the continental United States once he retired. Dr. Wykle passed away in their home in September 2009, at the age of 91. Vee delighted in hosting events at her home. From bountiful buffets for holidays and celebrations of friends, she used her talents for her own floral arrangements, house wares, and décor for the home she and John built in 1952 on Gold Strike Road. During the last few weeks of her life, Vee was still scheduling dates for Scrabble or SkipBo with friends and laughing with family. Her faith in God kept her positive and hopeful until her passing. Most of Vee’s community involvement was focused in her place of worship, San Andreas Community Covenant Church for more than 50 years. In recent years her contributions were instrumental in supporting Phil’s missionary work in Nicaragua. Vee is survived by her two sons, Philip J. Wykle residing in Nicaragua, and Keith L. Wykle residing in San Andreas. Her four grandchildren, Nahomy Verna Wykle, Brian Krantz, Jason Krantz, Rachel Hines (Krantz), and five great-grandchildren.