April 30, 1930-September 20, 2019
Janet Sanford died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 20, 2019, in Phoenix. She was 89 years old.
Janet was born in Mesa, Ariz., on the farm of her parents, Julia and Mike Sliskovich. She is preceded in death by her older sisters, Helen Petersen and Virginia Johnson. Her younger brother Thomas Sliskovich is living in the Mesa area.
Janet attended Mesa Elementary school and Mesa High School. She went to work for the Mesa Tribune where she became the Women’s editor. She was then hired to be a reporter for the Women’s pages of the Arizona Republic.
She met and married editor Thomas (Tom) Kyle Sanford II. They were married for nearly 25 years until Tom died in 1977. They are survived by four children, Thomas Kyle Sanford III, Michael Robert Sanford, Susan Kay Sanford and Sally Beth Shepard.
In 1970 she started writing for the Today’s Women section of the Phoenix Gazette. She was promoted to editor and soon transformed the section into Today’s Living. She worked for the Gazette for 18 years.
Janet moved east taking a job with the Farm Journal in Philadelphia. She was recruited away to be an associate director of the American Press Institute in Reston, Va. A few years later she was asked by Gannett Newspapers to join as one of the founding editors of the revolutionary national newspaper concept – USA Today. Gannett identified Janet’s talent and asked her to relocate to California to be publisher of their Visalia Times Delta and eventually also for the Tulare Advance Register. Janet became a respected, leading member of the Visalia community taking active roles in numerous business and volunteer organizations. She retired at 65.
During Janet’s time in Visalia, she met and married Richard Amandes. After retirement they moved to Murphys, where they enjoyed golf, friends and visiting family. Richard died in 2001 and Janet returned to her native Phoenix area.
Janet especially enjoyed the close bond she had with her eight grandchildren, James Alexander Sanford, Caitlin Frances Sanford, Kari Beth Sandifer, Sanford Thomas Kinsock, Scott Michael Shepard, Julia Rose Kinsock, Alison Michelle Sanford and Andrada Mischa Sanford.
Janet was well-loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother, friend and mentor. She will be missed.
Please join the family for A Celebration of Life held in her honor on Nov. 30 from 3-5 p.m. at the Hermosa Inn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/).