Jerry Garcia

July 20, 1940 - September 28, 2022
Gerald James Garcia passed peacefully at his home on Sept. 28, 2022, at the age of 82.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
July 20, 1940 - September 28, 2022
Gerald James Garcia passed peacefully at his home on Sept. 28, 2022, at the age of 82.
Jerry was a resident of West Point for 49 years, where he enjoyed lifelong pursuits of fishing, hunting and Jeeping in the backcountry. Through the years he was a devoted member of various community groups, softball teams, and enjoyed being a part of the annual Lumberjack Day planning and festivities. He was a Master 3rd Degree Mason, served as the VFW Chaplain of Post 3322 in West Point, enjoyed golf and loved to play poker with his friends. As a young man, Jerry served in the navy and navy reserves and would often tell stories of his time aboard the USS Bryce Station and tours of the Philippines and Japan. He was a classically trained pianist and appreciated music of all kinds, had a feisty sense of humor and a well-defined sweet tooth. He is survived by his children Debbie Capizano, of Hathaway Pines; Mark Garcia (Lisa), of Arnold; and Janet Riggs (Peter), of Canada. Also survived by older brother Ron Garcia (Judy) and his younger brother Eugene Garcia (Linda); grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents John and Eva Garcia and infant sister Janet. A celebration of Jerry’s life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the West Point VFW Post, starting at 12 p.m.
Death Notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos.
For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.