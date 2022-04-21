Evelyn Stanczak

09/08/1927 – 04/07/2022
Evelyn Marie Stanczak was welcomed to Heaven April 7. She was born to Frank and Irene Florea in Hopkins, Missouri on September 8, 1927, the third of eleven children. The family moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho in 1938 where she graduated from high school in 1945. She married Bob Knecht in 1948. They had two children, Mark and Roy. She and Bob were divorced in 1965. She went to work as Medical Records Librarian at Bonner Ferry’s hospital for seven years. In 1972 she married Walt Stanczak and moved to California. She continued her hospital medical records work at Hoag Memorial in Newport Beach. Wanting to have free summers, she went to work as a secretary at Santiago Junior High School, working there until they moved to Arnold, California in 1985. Her husband Walt died in 1992. She then moved to Murphys, California. She loved pets so she started a pet sitting business at customer’s homes. She volunteered at Mark Twain St. Joseph’s hospital for 20 years. She also did volunteer work for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s department for several years until she left Murphys. She was an avid golfer and alpine skier. She was a deaconess usher and a member of the Pastoral Relations committee at Chapel in the Pines in Arnold. In 2008 she moved to Moscow, Idaho to be near her family. She leaves one son, Mark, seven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, and brothers Thomas and Robert Florea. Preceding her in death are her son Roy, her parents and her brothers Bill, Jerry, Harold, Richard and Sonny Florea and sisters Gladys Cook, Lenora Tucker, and Fern Guthrie.