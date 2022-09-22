Nancy Stehura

11/24/1945 – 08/16/2022
It is with sadness that the children of Nancy Anne Stehura announce her passing on the morning of August 16, 2022.
A resident of Calaveras County for over 35 years, Nancy was well known by many in the community. She was a lifelong educator and as one of the founders of Mountain Oaks School, she was loved by her many students, parents, and staff. In retirement, Nancy enjoyed many travels and volunteered in the community where she especially loved her time at PAWS.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Mary, Sam (Megan) and Kate; grandchildren Tammus and Kiva; and her extended family and many friends. Nancy lived her life with optimism and kindness and those close to her will remember her through this.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 5, 2022 at 2pm at Outer Aisle, 164 CA-4, Murphys, Ca 95247
Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 or online at: givenow.lls.org.
Nancy’s children send a special thank you to the staff at UCSF for their years of care and compassion.
