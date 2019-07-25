Penelope Uribe, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. She was 70 years old. She was born on Jan. 1, 1949, and was a native of San Andreas. Survived by her loving husband, Jerry Uribe; son, Matthew Newton; and her grandson, D.J. Newton. Preceded in death by her son, Nathan Newton. Friends are welcome to the visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019, from noon-1 p.m., with her memorial service at 1 p.m., all at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, (916) 725-2109. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.