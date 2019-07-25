You are the owner of this article.
Penelope Uribe, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. She was 70 years old. She was born on Jan. 1, 1949, and was a native of San Andreas. Survived by her loving husband, Jerry Uribe; son, Matthew Newton; and her grandson, D.J. Newton. Preceded in death by her son, Nathan Newton. Friends are welcome to the visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019, from noon-1 p.m., with her memorial service at 1 p.m., all at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA,  (916) 725-2109. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.

