Shawnancy P. Smith

Shawnacy P. Smith
June 25, 1966 – May 5, 2021
Shawnacy Patrick Smith of Valley Springs, passed away on May 5, 2021. Shawn was 54 years old. Born in Redding, Calif., Shawn was the youngest of three siblings.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Cuneo (Charles) and Jackie Souza (Dave); nieces, Jenny Dudman (Matt); and children, Angelia Malvini (Christopher), Chaelyn Cuneo (Matt Roggow); nephews, Bryan Johnson (Bridget) and children, Brandon Johnson (Ceanne) and children; beloved aunt, Sunnie Quarton (Gene); and loving cousins.
Shawn was preceded in death by his parents, Billy L. Smith and H. Jetty Nystrom.
He will be deeply missed by all of his family and many friends.