September 24, 1944 – November 6, 2022
Roberta Ann Bean passed away peacefully at her home in San Andreas, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 78. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David R Bean, and parents Enid Larson and Clarence Lane. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Hunni.
Fifty years ago, Roberta and her husband started Dave Bean Engineering in their garage in Inglewood, Calif. The business grew to be the factory-authorized Vintage Lotus Parts seller and the largest Lotus parts business in the U.S. They moved the business to El Segundo, Santa Barbara, and ultimately to San Andreas. Over the years, they helped Lotus car owners maintain and restore their cars and helped racers win races. They were a great team!
Roberta was an active member of Soroptimist International of Calaveras County since September of 1992, serving in most club positions, including president. She was adept in all things financial, and the local club benefited by her expertise and contributed her many talents at the district level and in the Sierra Pacific region. Her dedication to projects that advanced the status of women allowed her to establish long lasting friendships worldwide.
Roberta loved to travel with a special love of all things New Orleans; the music, food and wine. Memorials can be made to the Calaveras County Historical society or the Calaveras Humane Society. The family extends an invitation to join them to share memories and refreshments at an open house at Roberta’s home in San Andreas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 1-4 p.m.