Roberta Ann Bean

Bean

September 24, 1944 – November 6, 2022

Roberta Ann Bean passed away peacefully at her home in San Andreas, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 78. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David R Bean, and parents Enid Larson and Clarence Lane. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Hunni.

