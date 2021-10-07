You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret Neckels

Margaret Neckels

February 19, 1952 – August 23, 2021

Margaret “Maggie” Gertrude Neckels passed away on Aug. 23 in San Andreas. Margaret was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Turlock, Calif., to Margaret and George Vaughn. Margaret resided in Calaveras County for 34 years. Margaret received her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Stanislaus. She worked as an environmental chemist for 18 years, and later, as a social worker for 13 years.

She is survived by her sons, Troy Neckels, of Las Vegas, James Neckels, of Oklahoma City, and Scott Neckels, of Biloxi, Miss.; her daughters, Christy Campbell, of Helotes, Texas, and Margaret McInerney, of Valley Springs.

Margaret is lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren, five great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arlen Glenn Neckels; mother, Margaret Riches; father, Cromwell Riches; her sisters, Stephanie Reech and Madeline Allen; her stepmom, Victoria Riches, of Bethesda, Md.; her grandsons Justin Neckels, of Las Vegas, and Joseph Neckels, of Biloxi, Miss.

Services will be held in the spring of 2022.

