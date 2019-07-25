Michael Frank Duffett, age 76, died on July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family in Valley Springs. He is survived by his wife, Debra, of 37 years; his seven children and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Duffett, of England. Michael was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in London, England. He graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in English Literature. He was a world traveler and an accomplished linguist. He spent his last 15 years teaching at Delta College as an Associate Professor of English Literature where he touched the lives of thousands of students. Michael loved to share his poetry with friends and colleagues, and his poetry has been collected in books, literary magazines and journals.
A celebration of life will be held at St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church on Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA, on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.