You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Michael Frank Duffett

Michael Frank Duffett

Michael Frank Duffett, age 76, died on July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family in Valley Springs. He is survived by his wife, Debra, of 37 years; his seven children and nine grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Duffett, of England. Michael was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in London, England. He graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in English Literature. He was a world traveler and an accomplished linguist. He spent his last 15 years teaching at Delta College as an Associate Professor of English Literature where he touched the lives of thousands of students. Michael loved to share his poetry with friends and colleagues, and his poetry has been collected in books, literary magazines and journals.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church on Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA, on Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.