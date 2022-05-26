Rebecca Sue (Becky) Babcock
October 8, 1959 - May 19, 2022
Rebecca Sue (Becky) Babcock, age 62, of Rail Road Flat, passed away in the early morning hours of May 19, 2022, after a long period of illness.
She was born in 1959 in Sacramento and later attended Leigh High School in San Jose. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Parsons, and infant son Robert Babcock. She is survived by her mother, Martha Looney; her siblings Billy Parsons, Debra Mendoza, and Wesley Parsons; her children Wesley Cox and Amanda Titley; and two grandsons Jack and Evan Titley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Becky had a fun loving spirit and loved her family very much. She was an avid crocheter who made beautiful blankets and outfits for every new baby in the family. She loved her dog and cat, and was a huge Nascar fan that never missed a race. She found great joy in reading and had mountains of books. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Details for a celebration of life will be available at a later date. A virtual memorial can be viewed at Rebecca-Babcock.virtual-memorials.com