May 15, 1945 - October 21, 2022
Carmela May Martell (Pereira), 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A private family service will be held, and Carmela will be laid to rest near her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Born in Stockton, Calif., May 15, 1945, and lovingly referred to as “Candy,” Carmela grew up a “straight A” student and a tomboy who loved the outdoors and fishing and enjoyed many years as a song leader while attending Calaveras High School in California. She met the love of her life, James Martell, on the playground at school when she was 11 years old. The childhood sweethearts married on Jan. 5, 1962. The family of seven moved to Idaho in 1983 to expand the telecommunication company they formed in 1979. The small company grew and expanded into four states. Carmela was the matriarch, bookkeeper and secretary/treasurer of the company. She and her husband built a vineyard, restaurant and golf course in 1990 in Glenns Ferry. The venture, Carmela Vineyards, named for her.
Carmela was a loyal, devoted wife and loving mother to five children. She was quietly charitable, giving often and generously, never expecting recognition for her contributions. Carmela was an excellent home cook and loved to travel. She had a life-long passion for gold panning, which she learned from her maternal grandmother. Carmela had a fun, sassy spirit and quick mind. She also loved gambling and getting the best of the casino by very often winning. She enjoyed trips to Europe with her sister, Ramona, and together they found ancestral family in Spain. Most recently this year, the family took an Alaskan vacation that Carmela had carefully and lovingly planned. No matter the hurdle, Carmela faced life with humor, love, a bright mind and a determined countenance to overcome any obstacle. Candy was tiny but mighty and a force to be reckoned with. Carmela’s husband and children agree, the best description of her would be “stronger than the California oak.” In their 67 years together, Jim would often look over at his beautiful bride and ask, “Are you my girl?” Carmela would smile and say, “Of course I am”; a rare and magnificent love for the ages. Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Angel and Mabel Pereira and brother, Edward “Eddie” Pereira. Carmela is survived by husband, James Martell; and five children, Michael Martell (wife, Connie), Angela Wright (husband, Dan), Andrea Roberts (husband, Mike), Mark Martell (wife, Connie) and Matthew Martell (wife, Justine); 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Ramona Phillips; and nieces Reneé, Doreen and Petre; her brother, Edward’s, children, Jennifer, Tina and Eddy.
Memorial contributions can be made in Candy’s name to givenow.lls.org or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 9320 Sw Barbur Blvd. Portland, OR 97219.