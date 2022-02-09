 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Bruce Langley

  • Updated
  • Comments
Robert Langley

November 12, 1933 - December 28, 2021

Robert Bruce Langley passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Bruce is survived by son R.B. Langley; daughter Denise Langley; grandson Nicholas Langley; great-granddaughter Lilly Walley; sisters Pat Rodoni and Linda Howard; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Bruce’s career started in San Andreas at Calaveras Cement Company. Bruce stayed with the parent company through several changes of ownership, eventually retiring in 1999, after 44 years of service as Vice President of Human Resources.

Bruce was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed playing softball, tennis, racquetball, fishing with his buddies, taking long walks, reading and traveling. In retirement he moved to Lincoln Hills, an active senior community, and enjoyed the many recreational activities and friends that they offered. Bruce was always curious and a lifelong learner.

A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan in San Andreas. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Death Notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families. 

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. 

For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.