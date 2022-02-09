November 12, 1933 - December 28, 2021
Robert Bruce Langley passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Bruce is survived by son R.B. Langley; daughter Denise Langley; grandson Nicholas Langley; great-granddaughter Lilly Walley; sisters Pat Rodoni and Linda Howard; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Bruce’s career started in San Andreas at Calaveras Cement Company. Bruce stayed with the parent company through several changes of ownership, eventually retiring in 1999, after 44 years of service as Vice President of Human Resources.
Bruce was a man of many interests and talents. He enjoyed playing softball, tennis, racquetball, fishing with his buddies, taking long walks, reading and traveling. In retirement he moved to Lincoln Hills, an active senior community, and enjoyed the many recreational activities and friends that they offered. Bruce was always curious and a lifelong learner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan in San Andreas. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.