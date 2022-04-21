 Skip to main content
Nicholas Gonzales, Jr.

08261935 – 03152022

Nicholas Gonzales, Jr., 86, of San Andreas passed away on March 15, 2022. He was born on August 26, 1935, in Merced, CA. In 1979, Mr. Gonzales married Helen Ellingwood Gonzales in San Andreas, CA. He worked as a cattle rancher on Ellingwood Ranch for 30 years. He also proudly served three years in the California National Guard and five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Merced Union High School. He is survived by his wife Helen, his children Ernie, Candy, Maria, and Angela, his grandchildren Natalie, Anastasia, Mariaelena, Amari, Aiden, Jeremy, and Noah, his great-grandchild Kaliana, his brothers Leo, Ralph, and Jesse, and his sister Helen. He is preceded in death by his sister Mona, his brother-in-law Paul, and his sister-in-law Annie. Nick was laid to rest in Double Springs Cemetery on April 2, 2022. We will always remember his outgoing personality and love for conversation. Nick is missed dearly and forever in our hearts. In his memory, we will carry on his love for life, travel, music, family, and the San Francisco 49ers.

