Melvin Earl Walsh passed away peacefully in his home in Angels Camp in the early afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 13. He was 102. He leaves behind a daughter Betsy Blackard (Jerry), of Rifle, Colo.; daughter Cathy Fini, of Fresno; son Kelly Williams, of Nashville, Tenn.; along with 66 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Angels Camp, Earl went to Bret Harte High, graduated in 1937, joined the Air Force during WWII and served in the Korean War and as a reserve in Vietnam. His profession was a logging truck driver, and he retired in 1985. He was married twice, first to Betty Bacoccini in 1950 and divorced in 1964. He then married Bertha Williams in 1967, and they were married until her death in 2015. He loved his family, his little hometown of Angels Camp and his country.