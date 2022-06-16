June 4, 1988 - May 31, 2022
In the early hours of May 31, 2022, Carrissa Lynn Schlaht, of Calaveras County, died unexpectedly and tragically a few days shy of her 34th birthday. “May her soul live happily as a star,” her daughter Emily wrote in a doodle tribute to her mom.
Carrissa was born in 1988 at Sonora Regional Hospital to Tim and Ana Schlaht. A lifelong resident of Calaveras County, she was crowned Junior Miss Calaveras in eighth grade and graduated from Bret Hart Union High School in 2006. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend, and mother of two girls. In her nearly 34 years in Calaveras County, Carrissa never met a stranger. She had a kind heart and made everyone feel accepted. She was a natural caregiver and animal lover; her Rottweiler Kita went everywhere with her. Carrissa’s special talent was turning the ordinary into something you’d remember forever. That and remembering everybody’s birthday. Carrissa sure knew how to have a good time. She loved to tell a story, and her favorite color was purple. She enjoyed making themed mixtapes for friends and family, hiking, and taking the kids to the river. She rooted for the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and the Lakers. She had recently traveled to Belize for her first time abroad; she had a blast and hoped to travel more.
Carrissa is survived by her mother and father; brother Branden Schlaht; sister Cora Broglio and the Broglio family; daughter Emily Fraguero, 10; Emily’s father, Greg, and the Fraguero family; daughter Dakota Browning, 4; Dakota’s father, Josh, and the Browning family; fiancé Daniel Plowman and his two sons; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family asks for privacy while they grieve. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations in the name of either Emily Fraguero or Dakota Browning to P.O. Box 2390 Arnold, CA 95223.