Zera Lorene Spreadborough

March 6, 1931 – August 7, 2022
Zera Lorene (Ledbetter) Spreadborough, a resident of Angels Camp for 69 years, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.
Born in Midland, Texas, to James Oliver and Vara Ella (Wilson) Ledbetter on March 6, 1931, she moved with her family to Escalon, Calif., in 1937 where they built and operated a dairy. She graduated from Escalon High in 1949 and attended business school in Modesto where she had an apartment and worked in a hardware store. She commuted on weekends to the Toy Kitchen (a restaurant her family built and operated) at Six Mile in Angels Camp, where in 1953 she met and married her sweetheart Donald David Spreadborough. They had three daughters, Peggy, Diana and Annette.
Don and Zera purchased the Otto-Dolling building downtown Angels Camp and operated Angel’s Dry Goods store there from 1955 to 1964. A branch of the county library was in the corner of her store, so she was also a librarian. After she closed the store she went to work for California Youth Authority at Fricot Ranch School for Boys and then Preston in Ione, and then transferred to California Department of Forestry in San Andreas where she retired as a Personnel Specialist in 1993 with 25 years of state service.
She was a charter member and very active in her church, First Baptist Church of Angels Camp, since 1964, where she taught children’s Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was also a Red Hat Lady. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter and made clothes and quilts for her family. She loved gardening, cooking and traveling with her husband Don who passed in 1991, and then with her dear friend and companion Walt Hendricks in her later years. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many dogs which she took in her car “wherever they wanted to go”.
Even though she had dementia the last 10 years of her life, she never lost her sense of humor, her smile or her laugh. She loved to dance and sing hymns right up until she passed. She taught her family to live in the moment and to rejoice every day.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Don, in 1991; her dear friend Walt in 2011; her daughter Annette Marie in 1964; her parents; five brothers, Roy, Cleo, Clinton, Hartwell and Cleatus; and two sisters, Lena Tredway and Lou Ella Tiffin. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Lee Harwell and Diana Lorene Carter; two sisters, Shirley Powell and Lavon Lannoo (Ed); six grandchildren, Laurine Tonkin, Christian Harwell, John Carll, Bernadette Pumroy (Jason), Deon and Derek Carter; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand baby.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Angels Camp, 1555 Depot Road., Angels Camp, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. Viewing will be 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Altaville Protestant Cemetery at approximately 12 p.m. Reception will be held immediately following at First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to First Baptist Church of Angels Camp, P.O. Box 357, Angels Camp, CA 95222 or a charity of your choice.