Zera Lorene Spreadborough

LT Spreadborough

March 6, 1931 – August 7, 2022

Zera Lorene (Ledbetter) Spreadborough, a resident of Angels Camp for 69 years, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.

