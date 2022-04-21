Lee (Oran) Johnson

October 20th 1928 – 04/10/2022
Oran Lee Johnson of Mountain Ranch has joined his loving wife Nola into heaven passing in his sleep at his son Danials' home in Bakersfield, Oran Lee was born in Arkansas on 10/20 1928. He was the oldest of two brothers. The family moved to Newburg Ore. when he was just 10 years old. He attended Oregon state University achieving an advanced degree in in genetics. There he met and married the love of his life Nola. Lee Joined the Air Force where he served in the Korean War. He moved the family of 6 to Oakdale Ca and Greely Colo. to pursue his profession in poultry genetics. He moved to Mountain Ranch in 1984 to enjoy the retired life. Lee and Nola were active members of the Mountain Ranch Community Club, Garden Club and participated in many local events. Lee is survived by his brother Daniel of Eugene Oregon, his 4 sons, Daniel, Alan, Jeff, and Bill. he has 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He would want everyone to know his time in Calaveras County was rich and fullfiilling.