John Bryan

John Bryan

06/05/1958 – 08/20/2021

On June 5th, 1958, John Walter Bryan was born in Miami,FL to Audrey and Carson Bryan. Not long after that, his family relocated to the Hawaiian island, Oahu. In his youth, he spent most of his time on the beach where he grew a life long love and passion for surfing and fishing. Hawaii is where John developed his free, love, and caring Aloha spirit. As the years passed he relocated not only to Alabama, but also California where he spent most of his remaining years. Big John was a carpenter and a man of many trades. If it was broke, John could fix it. His heart was made of gold and as big as they come. He will be remembered as a genuine, caring man who truly would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. John was always a family man. He always put his kids first. He loved his ohana dearly, especially his grandchildren. John is survived by his mother Audrey Bryan; his siblings Scott Bryan, Keith Bryan, Jeff Bryan, Robert Bryan, and Gloria Fitzgerald; his children Natalie Swanson, Casey Bryan, Kelli Bryan, and Ian Bryan; and his grandchildren Richard Williams, Austin Williams, Nahaliel Brown, Amelia Stout, Xander Bryan, Hilo Stout, and Maddox Bryan. He is proceeded in death by his sister Debbie Bryan, his Tutu Margaret Huss, his father Carson Bryan, his grandson Richard Williams, and the two loves of his life Charlotte Russom-Trant and Nahaliel Swanson.

