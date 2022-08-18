 Skip to main content
Judith Elaine Schue

LT Schue

Judith Elaine Schue of Jackson, Calif., passed peacefully Aug. 9, 2022, after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Schue.

Judy is the oldest of three children. She is survived and lovingly missed by her children, Suzanne (Jeff) Rhodes (Soracco) and Wade Soracco; and grandchildren, Conner and Garrett Rhodes, Clinton, Samantha, and Jacob Schue. She was born in Orland, Calif., in 1939. Judy was very active in the community having been a hospice volunteer for 20 years and the best neighborhood watch and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed walking, decorating, painting, sewing, and crossword puzzles.

