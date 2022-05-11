 Skip to main content
Kay Daphne Airola

Daphne Airola

On Feb. 21, 2022, Kay Daphne Airola's life journey came to an end. The daughter of Judge and Mrs. Orrin Airola, she is survived by her brothers Kenneth Airola and Steven Airola and their families, her aunt Carlene Putler, and many cousins and friends.

Kay attended Calaveras High School, College of Marin, and her mother's alma mater, Mills College. Later she earned her master’s in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

Kay had lived all over the United States, from Los Angeles to Monterey, and from New York to Washington, D.C., and spent her later years in Calaveras County.

Kay was always game for a good adventure in both her personal and her professional life. Highlights from her professional careers include working for Jantzen swimwear, working on 7 Brides for 7 Brothers television show, working on the census, owning a card store in Murphys, and working as a mediator for the Calaveras County court. She traveled throughout Europe, in Canada and to Cuba as well as across the United States.

A celebration of life is scheduled for June 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at San Andreas Community Covenant Church in San Andreas, California.

