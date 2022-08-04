October 6, 1933 – July 10, 2022
JoAnn Davies Ambrosoli, of Vacaville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home surrounded by her immediate family. She was 88.
Born in Topeka, Kan., to Russell and Marguerite (Prentice) Keith, she moved with her parents to California during WWII while her father was stationed at Alameda. She graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland in 1951. In 1953, she married Alfred (Phil) Davies, and had two children, Bill and Sandy. Phil predeceased her in 1973. She became active in Napa real estate in the early 70s, working first for Home Finders, and then later in partnership at the Valley Realty on Jefferson Street. She became a broker and began her own real estate firm, Browns Valley Realty, located next to Browns Valley Market. In 1983, she married Frank (Jack) Ambrosoli, who had three children from his previous marriage: Judi, Jane (deceased 2010), and Jim. She retired from real estate in 1985 to travel with her new husband. They had many adventures, including several hunting and fishing trips in Wyoming and other parts of the United States. Always in pursuit of the perfect location to continue their hunting and fishing hobbies, they lived in several different towns across Northern California, finally settling in Angels Camp in the mid 90s, where they lived until Frank’s death in 2015. In 2016, she returned to the Bay Area, settling in Vacaville to be near her children.
She will be interred along-side her husband of 32 years, Frank, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. She is survived by her brother, Scott, and his family of Overland Park, Kan.; her son, Bill (Dedra), of Shasta Lake (previously Napa); her daughter, Sandy (Steve Date), of Dixon; her stepdaughter, Judi Holt, of Fresno; and stepson, Jim (Mary), of Antelope. She leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No services are planned, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to your local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion, her two favorite charities.
