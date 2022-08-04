 Skip to main content
JoAnn Davies Ambrosoli

Jo Ann Davies Ambrosoli

October 6, 1933 – July 10, 2022

JoAnn Davies Ambrosoli, of Vacaville, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home surrounded by her immediate family. She was 88.

