November 9, 1967 - February 12, 2022
Michael "Eric" Hughes, a shining light with an abundance of love and laughter, went to heaven on Feb. 12 in Angels Camp. Eric gifted the world with his presence on Nov. 9, 1967, in Upland, Calif. At a young age, he moved to Angels Camp and grew up with his brother, his best friend. He often spoke of Derek and his love of tubing down at Fireman’s Hole and playing wiffle ball in Angels Park with their many friends. He loved baseball and played little league and all four years in high school. He attended Mark Twain Elementary and went on to Bret Harte High School, graduating in 1985.
After his brother joined the Air Force, he made the decision to enlist as well. He spent four years, stationed much of that time at Ramstein AFB. He described his duties as “walking around all night guarding huge silos in the freezing cold.” Upon completing his AF duties and returning home, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. In 1992 he was hired by the Stockton Police Department. During his time at the SPD, he worked in patrol, and as a school resource officer. He was also a field training officer and on the department’s crisis negotiation team. He was known for his ability to handle calls for service professionally, utilizing an extremely calm demeanor, and often diffusing volatile situations. After 25 years of service at the SPD he retired on Nov. 9, 2017. Retirement lasted for about a year. He was then hired by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department as a part time background investigator, where he remained until his death. In 1998, he reconnected with his close friend from high school, Lauri. They met for dinner to catch up, and they fell in love. They were married on Jan. 15, 2000. Their lives together were full of love, laughter, and their amazing pugs Maisy and Bodhi. Their favorite places were Capitola and Kauai, and they were about to venture to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. They had endless happy days on their pontoon boat at Melones and loved living in Angels Camp, where they could be near their large family. His lifelong love for the Dallas Cowboys and L.A. Dodgers was evident to all who knew him. His Cowboys star tattoo on his calf was a source of great pride, which is probably why he wore shorts even in the winter.
Eric is survived by his wife and best friend of 22 years Lauri Peixotto Hughes; stepson Nick (Nicole) Diebold; grandsons Cooper, Cole and Cade Diebold; father-in-law and mother-in-law Barry and Joan Peixotto; sisters Sandy (Chris) Suitor and Brandy (Terry) Beckner; brothers Joe and Marcos Peixotto; nieces Angela (Chris) Smalls, Jessica (Austin) Day, and Julia Northington; nephews Joey, Devin, Marcos, Jesse Peixotto; and great-nephews Cash, Ace, Bex, and Dane Day. Eric was preceded in death by brother Derek Hughes; grandfather A. Johnson; aunt Sandra Sykes; and his beloved pug Kobe Bean Hughes, who was no doubt waiting for him over the rainbow bridge.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Event Center, 1253 Lakeside Drive in Angels Camp. All food and beverage will be provided.