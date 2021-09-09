Janice Jarnagin

You have permission to edit this article.
Janice Elaine (Wallen) Jarnagin passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was 77 years old. Jan was born November 29, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, to James (Jay) and Mary Wallen. Jan moved to Arnold in 1970. She loved to create and was an avid knitter, quilter, and seamstress. Jan was a Realtor in the Arnold area for over 40 years. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Jan is survived by her children Michael Jarnagin of Arnold; Michelle Condon of Kettering, Ohio; Jennifer (Bryan) Fassbender of Arnold; and Matthew (Krystina) Jarnagin of Arnold. She also has 12 grandchildren; Chad Pittman, Dylan, Michaela, and Trey Jarnagin; Megan and Zachary (Harleigh) Condon; Paxton, Taylor, and Makenzie Fassbender; Jaxon, Wyatt, and Brooks Jarnagin; and two great grandchildren, Jude and Regina Condon. Jan is also survived by her sister, Cathy McEwen of Modesto. A celebration of life will be held in Jan’s honor at a future date.

