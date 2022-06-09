John Guirao

August 4, 1935 - May 13, 2022
John Nicolas Guirao was born in San Francisco to Rosalie Patterson Guirao and John Nicolas Guirao. He grew up in San Francisco, where he attended Everett Junior High School and Lowell High School and learned to play tennis on the Mission Playground. His family moved to Stockton, Calif., where he continued his high school years at Stockton College. There he became a star student and tennis athlete and received a scholarship to attend University of California at Berkeley, earning a bachelor’s degree in French and English and a master’s degree in English Literature.
While attending UC Berkeley, he met the love of his life, Ann Cecil, in the San Francisco Public Library. John and Ann Guirao began their married life in Berkeley and soon after moved to Stockton, where he began his 35-year-long career at Stockton College (later San Joaquin Delta College) as professor of English and Humanities. During this time he received a doctorate from UC Davis in English Literature.
John and Ann continued to travel after retirement in 1995, and later moved to their beloved Murray Creek in San Andreas in 2002. He loved being part of the community, where he found new tennis buddies and a loving church community at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
His family grew to five daughters—Aleathea, Carissa, Eimi, Candace and Shanti. He was a loving and devoted father and lived for his family. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, five daughters and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His memorial service will take place Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church in San Andreas. Donations in his memory can be made to the Senior Center of Calaveras County and the Volunteer Fire Department of Calaveras County.