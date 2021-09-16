Lois Johnson

May 21, 1930 - July 15, 2021
Lois Nadine Johnson passed from this earthly life on July 15 at age 91. She was able to live independently in her Valley Springs home with support from her daughter Susan Alford. Her family is grateful that she was able to stay in her home until the end with her beloved tuxedo cat, Seymore, continuing to enjoy the view from her deck, her potted plants and bird feeders. Lois was known for her generosity, kindness, and her smile that brought light and love to those around her.
Lois was born May 21, 1930, in Fresno, to Vance Lyle Martin and Clara Elizabeth Madson. She was raised from early childhood by her mother and stepfather, Jason Haskell, in Easton and Fresno. She met her future husband, Garland Earl Johnson Jr., while attending Roosevelt High School. Lois earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley, then married Garland on Feb. 3, 1951. They made their home in Fresno and raised five children, all who felt loved and supported in pursuing their own unique dreams their entire lives. Garland and Lois were great positive and loving influences for their grandchildren as well. Garland worked for Fresno Unified School District as a biology teacher, and later a Science Coordinator. Lois worked as a homemaker while their kids were growing up and later joined the staff at Dailey Elementary School as a librarian, retiring in 1991. Lois and Garland traveled extensively and encouraged an enthusiasm for travel and learning in their children and grandchildren, as well as keeping an open mind to new experiences. The Garland Johnson family enjoyed spending time together at their Huntington Lake cabin.
Garland and Lois moved from Fresno to Valley Springs in 1996. They embraced the community there and were chosen as “Citizens of the Year” in 2002. Lois enjoyed putting her librarian skills to use while volunteering at the Valley Springs library. She also volunteered at the Mark Twain health clinic as a Pink Lady and exercised her quilting skills with the “Quilts of Honor.” She enjoyed playing Bunco and meeting friends for breakfast on Wednesdays. Garland and Lois enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing in 2004.
Lois Nadine Johnson is survived by her five children, Steven Johnson (Lynda Roti), Peter Johnson (Linda Wrenn-Johnson), Susan Alford, Robin Knutson (Randy Knutson), and Eric Johnson; grandchildren Annika Knutson (Emery Ellis), Cole Duskin, Jonas Knutson, and Sam Alford (Alex Van Zuyen), and great-grandchild, Axl Alford, born on Aug. 24, 2021.
Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of the Library Calaveras County, the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Lodi, the San Joaquin River Parkway Trust of Fresno, or a nonprofit of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Lodi, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.