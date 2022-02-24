October 4, 1954 - January 12, 2022
Virgil Loren Lawmaster, son of the late Virgil Del Lawmaster and late Betty Jo Wilkerson, was born Oct. 4, 1954, in Hominy, Okla.
Virgil passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 12, 2022. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 to 1977 when he was honorably discharged as a sergeant. Virgil was united in holy matrimony to Lisa Aline (Bettencourt) Lawmaster in 1990 and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Loren Lawmaster, of Oklahoma City; Monica Lawmaster Frazier, of Copperopolis; Melinda Lawmaster, of Naples, Fla.; Ashley O’Mara Cryer, of Paso Robles, Calif.; Larry Lawmaster, of Valley Springs; Cheyenne Lawmaster Olson, of Angels Camp; and Jeremiah Gourd, of Tulsa, Okla.; son-in-laws Lance Frazier and Brandon Olson; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on March 11, 2022, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m., 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203.