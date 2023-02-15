Jenny (Stopper) Phillips

1978-2023
Jennifer “Jenny” Diana (Stopper) Phillips passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at her home in Gardnerville, Nev., at the age of 44.
A California native, Jenny grew up in Mokelumne Hill, Calif., where she developed a deep love for the outdoors and all things in nature. She had a great love for finding new adventures with family and friends, and she never missed an opportunity to laugh or even tell you just what she thought.
In 2005 she married William on the shores of beautiful Lake Tahoe and settled in Gardnerville, Nev. She was a great Mom, adored her family and enjoyed camping, fishing and the great outdoors.
Jenny was a strong woman who was fiercely protective and devoted to her family and friends. She was a one-of-a-kind person “one of God's prototypes” that is irreplaceable and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her loving husband William Phillips; two beautiful daughters Kloey and Kandace; mother Sharon Earl-Waller (Ray Waller); father Stanley Stopper; brother Benjamin Stopper (Amy Stopper); cousin Barbara Del Rio; and many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will take place on a date yet to be determined.
Donations to the family can be made at gofundme.com “The family of Jen Phillips.”
