Dr. Matthew John Bicocca

August 1, 1985 – March 28, 2022
Matthew Bicocca, beloved son of Vince and Barbara Bicocca, passed away surrounded by family on March 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was 36 years old.
Matthew was born in Jackson, Calif., and spent his childhood in Calaveras County, attending San Andreas Elementary School, Toyon Middle School, and Calaveras High School. As a child, he was active in athletics, participated in 4H, and always excelled in the classroom. He was a valedictorian of the 2004 class at Calaveras while playing four varsity sports (baseball, basketball, football, and soccer) and was voted The Most Athletic Male. He continued his education at Willamette University where he played football and baseball and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. His academic excellence earned him a spot at USC’s medical school, Keck School of Medicine, where he earned his MD. Matthew next traveled to Texas for an OB-Gyn residency at the University of Texas/Methodist Hospital, where he was elected Chief Resident during his final year and offered a fellowship in his chosen specialty of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at UT. During his fellowship, he proved to be an exceptional physician-scientist. His research and clinical skills were highly regarded by his colleagues in the field, and he was recruited to join the faculty of medical institutions across the United States. At this time, he met his soon-to-be wife, Yvonne, and her son, Sammy. His love for Yvonne and Sammy, along with the tremendous friendships he made during his fellowship, made his choice to accept a faculty position at the University of Texas Physicians Group an easy one. Tragically, the month before beginning his career at UT, he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma. With his care team at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Matthew fought it with everything available to him. Unfortunately, the cancer was too advanced and proved untreatable. In his honor, a national research grant at the University of Texas and an annual scholarship at Calaveras High School will be awarded in his name.
Matthew will always be remembered for his kindness and compassion, his exceptional intellect and work ethic, his love of athletics and travel, and his quick wit and wicked sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; stepson, Samuel de Llano; grandmother Dee Dee Bicocca; parents, Vince and Barbara Bicocca; brother and sister-in-law Vincent and Caridad Bicocca; niece and nephew Sophia and Vincent Bicocca; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Matthew Bicocca Memorial Scholarship Fund through gofundme.com or c/o Calaveras High School, PO Box 607, San Andreas, CA 95249, Attn: Terri Tanner.