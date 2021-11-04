You have permission to edit this article.
Kendall Thurston

05/10/1935 – 10/26/2021

Kendall Thurston, 86, a long time resident of Murphys, CA, passed away on October 26 after heart and kidney complications. A native of Southern California, Ken was born to Kendall F. Thurston and Esther L. Pepperdine. After graduating from The Webb School he went on to study economics at Pomona College. He served in the National Guard, US Army and US Army Reserve. Ken met his future wife, Helen, at Lazy H Ranch in Pauma Valley, CA, a special place for them both. Ken and Helen went on to have three children: Juli Thurston, Tom Thurston, and David Thurston. A devout Christian, Ken was active in local church leadership. He was an EMT and member of Vallecito Volunteer Fire Department. After retiring from a career in real estate appraisal he spent his time reading large volumes of books and entertaining friends with his famous wit. He is survived by his wife, Helen Thurston, his sisters Ann Brown and Jill See, his three children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Chalcedon (Vallecito, CA), Oak Hill Church (Sonora, CA), Murphys Firefighters Association (Murphys, CA) or Wounded Warriors. No service will be held at this time.

