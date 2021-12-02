Robert Kress

April 3, 1944 - November 26, 2021
Robert Francis Kress, age 77, of rural Stockton, Calif., passed away on Nov. 26 under the care of Hospice House.
Robert was born on April 3, 1944, in Sacramento, Calif., to parents Harold and Dorothea Kress. Robert enjoyed 30 years of employment with the U.S. Forest Service in the fire department, retiring in 1994 as the Calaveras District Fire Management Officer of the Stanislaus National Forest. Robert is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Mary Lombardi-Kress, and his three children, Carolynn (Dominic) Degen, of Vallecito, Kathrynn (Stephanie) Kress, of west Sacramento, and Harold (Ashraf) Kress, of Rancho Cordova. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jason (Lisamarie) Shaw, Tammy (Shepherd) Gehrke, Roger (Amber) Tindell, Donald (Kristin) Degen, and Robert Degen (Mackenzie), and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepsons, Michael (Sally) Hardig, Jeffery (Cheryl) Hardig, and Kenneth (Theresa) Darby, and four step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Robert enjoyed family, friends, fishing, and felines. He had an abiding faith and a deep love of the Union Church of Vallecito, led by Pastor Dave Harrison and his wife, Mimi. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his open and honest character and love for family and God. Services will be held at the Angels Memorial Chapel in Angels Camp on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204; Union Church of Vallecito, P.O. Box 232, Vallecito, CA 95251; or to a charity of your choice.