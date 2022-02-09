Robert Anderson

June 23, 1963 - January 25, 2022
Bob Anderson, a beautiful soul, passed on Jan. 25, 2022, with his wife by his side. He died of respiratory failure due to severe spinal injuries which resulted from a fall at Carson Hill Mine in March of 2018.
Bob was born to Grover and Beverly Anderson in the summer of 1963 and grew up fishing, hunting, skiing, camping, and exploring the Sierras. He graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1981, excelling as a student, class leader and athlete. He and his wife, Cynthia, lived an idyllic life in an old cabin near Avery for 13 years. His passions were football, Giants baseball and Nascar. While living in a skilled care facility in Granite Bay, he completed a 329-page book with the use of a Dragon on his computer titled “Everything Changes.”
Bob is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ward Madrid; his son Chandler; his mother, Beverly; his brother Jack; sisters Roni and Linda, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. will be followed by a memorial Mass on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Murphys. A reception will be held at the Gun Club at Frogtown in Angels Camp, beginning at 1 p.m.