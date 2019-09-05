Judith Anne Marshall passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. She died at Mark Twain Medical Center with her son by her side. She was battling brain cancer. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 5, 1943, she was 76 years old. Judith graduated from the University of Oregon and worked as a social worker.
She met and married Robert Marshall and moved to Mountain Ranch in 1976. She was married for 49 years.
Judith was a kind and generous soul and always wanted to help neighbors and friends.
She was involved in 4-H, ranching, keeping animals, quilting and canning. She leaves behind her husband and sons, Jason Marshall and Ben Marshall. God speed.