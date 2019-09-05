You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Judith Anne Marshall

Judith Anne Marshall

Judith Anne Marshall passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. She died at Mark Twain Medical Center with her son by her side. She was battling brain cancer. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 5, 1943, she was 76 years old. Judith graduated from the University of Oregon and worked as a social worker.

She met and married Robert Marshall and moved to Mountain Ranch in 1976. She was married for 49 years.

Judith was a kind and generous soul and always wanted to help neighbors and friends.

She was involved in 4-H, ranching, keeping animals, quilting and canning. She leaves behind her husband and sons, Jason Marshall and Ben Marshall. God speed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.