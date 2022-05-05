Walter Scott “Ted” Allured

September 9, 1932 - November 10, 2021
Ted Allured’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Turner Park, 287 Treat Avenue, San Andreas. Finger foods and beverages will be served. Bring a dish if you’d like. Share a photo for the photo board. There will also be memorabilia from Black Bart Players and the Cement Plant! A microphone will be available to share memories. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. People can social distance. If you decide not to attend, I understand. Contact Erin Borean, daughter, at eleehenny60@gmail.com.