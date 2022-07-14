February 6, 1946 - June 13, 2022
Steven John Sibert passed away peacefully June 13, 2022, at the age of 76 in a care facility in Chico, Calif.
Steve was born to Vernon Walter Sibert and Helen Marjorie Sibert (Mitchell) on Feb. 6, 1946, in Watertown, South Dakota. Steve served in Vietnam as an army engineer building barracks and other structures. Steve was a general contractor and an entrepreneur. Steve and his late wife, Doris, built Alpine Industries Business Park in Hathaway Pines, and Steve built many beautiful homes in Calaveras County. Steve was a master craftsman. He could build or create almost anything. He had a sparkle for gold mining and was quite proficient with a chainsaw. He even supplied a good portion of the community’s firewood and kindling for years. When snow fell in the winter he was up early plowing driveways and parking lots. He invented and was granted patents in hydrogen fuel production technology. Steve always worked hard and taught his children these good work ethics and morals. Steve enjoyed spending time with friends and family telling stories with his witty sense of humor.
Steve is survived by his sister Carol Martin, his brother James Sibert, and his two children, Pete Wagner and Shannon Joyner. He had four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Steve will be missed but not forgotten.