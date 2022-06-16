March 10, 1955 - June 5, 2022
Thomas Suarez passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Valley Springs, CA at the age of 67 years old. He was born in New York City, NY on March 10, 1955, a son of the late Gabrielle Bernadette (Reynolds) and Ralph Michael Suarez.
Thomas is survived by his wife Beverly Suarez of Valley Springs, CA; son, Allister Suarez, of Baltimore, MD.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The American Legion Post 108 at https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org or CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit at 785 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249, who showed professionalism and compassion in treating Tom transporting him to the hospital and back several times. At the family’s request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.