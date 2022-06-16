November 25, 1953 - June 5, 2022
Diana Chloe Belmont-Gigliotti went home to Jesus on June 5, 2022, at the age of 68. She was welcomed home surrounded by her family and friends, and the most amazing Hospice and Caregivers, Diane, Shirley, Dee and Julie. She passed quickly from a pancreatic cancer diagnosis four weeks prior.
Diana was born to Robert and Virginia Belmont on November 25, 1953, in Dos Palos, Calif. As a child, she moved to Gustine with her family and graduated from Gustine High School Class of 1971.
Diana met her husband, Frank, in Half Moon Bay, and they married in 1995. They welcomed Frank Robert Gigliotti into their lives on June 29, 1995, and went on to enjoy their lives in Valley Springs, Calif.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Diana was a “princess” of Valley Springs. She was a loving part of the United Methodist Church. She was the Director of the Snyder Pow-Wow, Citizen of the Year in 2005, and an active member of the Valley Springs Business Association, Boosters, Booster Fireworks, Relay for Life, and Quilts of Honor. She was always involved in growing the community and giving her heart to those she lived with.
Diana joins her daughter, Tayna Rush, and husband, Frank Gigliotti, in Heaven. Diana is survived by her son, Frank Gigliotti; parents, Robert and Virginia Belmont; sisters Gail and Flo; brother Russell and wife Adrienne and family; adopted sisters/beloved friends Jeanine White, Debbie Anderson, and Kathy Dow; and all of her beloved family and friends outside of that.
Revelations 21: 4-5 “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’”