From the Calaveras County Office of Education — Good girls and boys at the Albert Michelson Extended Day Program were excited to have a visit from Santa and receive their gifts! The Angels-Murphy Rotary has resumed their holiday outreach to the students that attend the program operated by the Calaveras County Office of Education. Santa asked students what they like most about Christmas and they answered: being kind, helping friends, holiday dinner with the family, making cookies for Santa, and receiving gifts from Santa.
