From the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Studios Students Demonstrate Recall Skills at the 4th Annual Battle of the Books
San Andreas – Sixth, seventh, and eighth grade Calaveras County students competed on Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the 4th Annual Battle of the Books. After two years of the event being virtual, this exciting student event offered by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) was held in person at the Calaveras River Academy/Mountain Oaks gymnasium in San Andreas.
Seven teams competed by recalling their knowledge of 20 books they had collectively read prior to the event. Students needed to recite book titles and authors to earn points. With two different competitions, the Relay Challenge and the Family Feud, student teams had many opportunities to accumulate points. A large supporting spectator crowd cheered the students on and celebrated each win with applause.
The Relay Challenge started the event off with heightened excitement. Teams sent one member at a time running to the other end of the gym where an assigned team judge was waiting with a question. Each team member had the option to answer the question or run back to confer with their teammates. The excitement of each team member was evident by their hustle during the competition. After 15 minutes, the Relay Challenge was concluded, points were tallied, and the winning team was the “Mighty Eagles” from Mountain Oaks School.
Teams moved on to the second competition for the event, Family Feud. During this event, two teams at a time compete against each other, alternating between questions, and point values are assigned for the correct answer of book titles and authors. Those who could remember story content sored through the competition. The intensity of the team huddles during the Family Feud rounds showed the student’s enthusiasm. “Hunters of Artemis,” from Avery Middle School won the Family Feud competition and also took home the trophy for having the highest total combined points for both competitions.
“Students were proud of their accomplishment of knowledge gained and were eager to show it,” expressed Jared Hungerford, CCOE’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. “I think it is wonderful that this event highlights the joy and benefits of reading for pleasure and provides students that have a love of reading, an avenue to express it.” Hungerford was the M.C. for the event.
Student events are successful due to the support of sponsors, volunteers, teachers/coaches, and parents. Sponsors for this event included the Calaveras Community Foundation, Calaveras County Office of Education, Adventist Health Sonora, Mark Twain Medical Center, Angels-Murphys Rotary Club, Bank of Stockton, Middletons, and R.A. Pargett Engineering.
For more information on the event, and to view a full list of winner and photos, please visit www.ccoe.k12.ca.us/battleofthebooks/