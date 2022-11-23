The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.

Angels Camp – The annual Attendance Awareness Poster Contest is back for Calaveras County students. Schools from all over Calaveras County participated in this year’s contest. The poster contest has been a collaboration of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), the Student Attendance Review Board (SARB), Calaveras County Sheriff and the Calaveras County District Attorney.

