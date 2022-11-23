The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Angels Camp – The annual Attendance Awareness Poster Contest is back for Calaveras County students. Schools from all over Calaveras County participated in this year’s contest. The poster contest has been a collaboration of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), the Student Attendance Review Board (SARB), Calaveras County Sheriff and the Calaveras County District Attorney.
The first poster contest began in 2016, was paused for the past two years, and has been brought back this year. The campaign involves educators, students, parents, and the community with the goal to increase awareness of the importance of school attendance.
Students compete in two grade level groups: Grades 1st through 5th and Grades 6th through 8th. Rules for the contest ensure equity in the competition. Prizes are awarded to the top three winners. First place is awarded $150 and gets to become “Calaveras County Sheriff for the Day”, second place is awarded $100, and third place is awarded $50.
This year’s first place winner is Alexis Robinson, an eighth grader from Sierra Hills Education Center (SHEC). Her poster artistically depicts Calaveras County with the county seal in the middle of a clock, an outline of the county, a geode, a schoolhouse, a graduation cap, and more. The message “Attendance Rocks” stands out with bubble messages that say, “Be Safe”, “Be Kind”, “Be Respectful”, and “Be Responsible. The winning poster will be distributed throughout the county at local businesses.
Second place winner is Brooklyn Smith, a 5th grader at Jenny Lind Elementary School and third place goes to Angel Towler, also a 5th grader at Jenny Lind.
Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Karen Vail expressed, “there were so many great entries this year, it was very difficult to select just one winner. Students really demonstrated the importance of attendance, which is encouraging.”
All students who entered a poster in the contest received a personalized letter from Superintendent Vail and a participation ribbon.
Present for the award ceremony for first place winner Alexis was Superintendent Vail, Sheriff DiBasilio, Assistant District Attorney Brad Jones, SHEC Teacher Kari Goldsmith, Calaveras Unified Superintendent Mark Campbell and SHEC Principal René Malamed.