San Andreas, Calif.
Rain or Shine

Calaveras high schoolers make homecoming happen

Despite the seemingly endless hurdles tossed their way, Calaveras High School (CHS) students and staff made homecoming memories on Friday, Oct. 22 in the Mike Flock Gym.

The event was already unorthodox in that it was to take place before a football game at Summerville High School in Tuolumne. Normally, Calaveras homecoming is held earlier in school year before a home game and is marked by the traditions of nonstop drumming and a parade through San Andreas, culminating in a rowdy “Uptown Rally.”

This year, COVID-19 had other plans, and the festivities were postponed until the final football game of the season. Then came the rain, and the event had to be moved into the campus gym with little notice.

The CHS Associated Student Body (ASB) pulled it off without a hitch, led by senior president Paytin Curran.

“It’s very different, but I’m very grateful that we’re still able to have homecoming with Covid,” Curran said. “I have such a great leadership team behind me, and we all have each other’s backs.”

Inside the gym, mask-wearing students crowded in to sit on the floor, participating in games and cheering on the homecoming court and teachers in various “challenges” including arm wrestling, football throwing and a lip sync battle. Seniors Garrett Hesser and Madison Clark were crowned the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen.

Though the event served up a healthy dose of school spirit, ASB promised that they were already planning an Uptown Rally for the spring.

“We still want to be able to get that experience,” Curran said.

After Friday’s rally, many CHS students traveled to Tuolumne to cheer on their team, donning red and black beneath rain ponchos.

Click here to read about the game. 

