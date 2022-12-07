Forestry Challenge

Mountain Oaks High School student Gracie Mendoza identifying a tree, one of the many skills learned at the 2022 El Dorado Forestry Challenge near Grizzly Flats.

Four high school students from Mountain Oaks School participated in the 2022 El Dorado Forestry Challenge Oct. 26-29 at Leoni Meadows Camp in Grizzly Flats.

According to Forestry Challenge, “The Forestry Challenge is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.”

