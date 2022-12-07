Four high school students from Mountain Oaks School participated in the 2022 El Dorado Forestry Challenge Oct. 26-29 at Leoni Meadows Camp in Grizzly Flats.
According to Forestry Challenge, “The Forestry Challenge is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.”
“It gives students the opportunity to meet new professionals in different fields, and experience the work done in those fields,” Mountain Oaks teacher Kayle Anisko said in a press release.
A total of 112 high school students from 16 schools in the foothills and Central Valley participated this year.
“One of the highlights for the students this year was the opportunity to conduct a seedling inventory and ground cover assessment on the areas at Leoni which were salvage logged in the wake of the Caldor Fire,” the release reads. “Students used the data they collected to devise a plan to establish a new forest. During the Challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.”
