The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Angels Camp – On Sept. 22, 2022 students and teachers from Calaveras and Amador County schools gathered to spend the evening with scientists at the annual student event, Dinner With a Scientist. The total number of attendees for the evening exceeded 200, marking the highest attendance to date, with 14 schools represented, 130 students, 40 teachers, 26 scientists, and 15 dedicated volunteers.
The event was hosted at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, in the Tower Pavilion. The covered, outdoor venue was first utilized last year and continues to be the preferred venue for this event.
Dinner With a Scientist brings together STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals and students, fourth through twelfth grade, in a casual dinner conversation. Scientists spend 30 minutes with each student group of up to 10 students each. Students inquire about the scientist’s career, demonstrations provided, and college pathways. The event is intended to inspire young minds in scientific realms and provide students with an opportunity to explore new ideas.
Students and teachers remained attentive during the keynote speech by guest scientist Shannon Ayers, Engineering Leader and Technical Manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Hands were raised throughout her speech, and students were intrigued and wanted to know more.
Superintendent of Schools Karen Vail shared, “It was so powerful to watch the level of engagement increase as the evening progressed, the students were so enthused and eager to learn.”
Calaveras county student events are run by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) and operate with community donations and sponsorships. The 2022-23 sponsors include Calaveras Community Foundation, Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center, Adventist Health Sonora, Bank of Stockton, and Middletons. Angels-Murphys Rotary donated money to the event and provided volunteers to help with dinner service. Murphys Historic Hotel catered the event and donated their time. The food was generously donated by a local food vendor and the Calaveras County Fairgrounds provided the facility at a discounted rate.
In addition to sponsorships and donations, volunteers help make student events successful. Bret Harte Leadership students helped set up tables and chairs the day before the event. Two Board of Education members, Janet Jones Sterling and Marti Crane, also volunteered. Several CCOE employees who supported the event-day operations and Bret Harte students assisted with food service. A big Thank You goes out to all the teachers and STEM professionals who dedicated their evening to the event. “The level of dedication to students in Calaveras county is amazing,” said Communication and Student Event Coordinator Debbie Strand.