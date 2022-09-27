The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education. 

Angels Camp – On Sept. 22, 2022 students and teachers from Calaveras and Amador County schools gathered to spend the evening with scientists at the annual student event, Dinner With a Scientist. The total number of attendees for the evening exceeded 200, marking the highest attendance to date, with 14 schools represented, 130 students, 40 teachers, 26 scientists, and 15 dedicated volunteers.

