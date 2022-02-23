Editor
The Calaveras Board of Supervisors are going against the will of the VOTERS!
The voters approved Measure G—commercial marijuana tax—on Nov. 3, 2020, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Only one year into this tax, and the supervisors will vote at their March 8, 2022, meeting to reduce the tax on cultivation by 60%. Current cultivation tax is based on “canopy” size. Taxes due the first year in 2021 was $3,884,380 of which $2,957,577 was collected, with $926,803 still being owed and past due. With a 60% reduction, the county will lose up to $2,330,260 of general funds for the year 2022. The reason for bringing the marijuana cultivation into Calaveras County was to bring in millions of dollars to the county general fund. Remember the $11,000,000 the growers were going to pay in taxes??
This drastic reduction in taxes should be going before the voters to decide. Any other tax reduction would have to go before the voters.
Vicky Reinke
Calaveras County