To Calaveras County voters:
Now that the dust has settled, the Calaveras County Democrats want to thank everyone who participated in this historic election. The proof of the existence of a vibrant democracy is active voter engagement. Never before have we had so many Calaveras residents turn out to work in support of our democracy. Here in Calaveras County we had record volunteer turn out. You volunteered your property for hundreds of signs in support of Democratic candidates. You wrote thousands of postcards and letters to encourage neighbors to vote. You stood on street corners across the county to show your support for our shared values.
We plan to build on this momentum by continuing to work on local issues that affect us all – helping to maintain local parks and the environment, connecting with underrepresented communities, developing candidates for local offices, boards and commissions, working to provide resources to the most vulnerable among us. We invite you to join us as we strive to unite our community. We’re all in this together. And as we’ve proven…together we can make a difference.
With pride and appreciation,
Laura Lowell
Chair, Calaveras County
Democratic Central Committee