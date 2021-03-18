Editor
Looking back at 2020 we can say that it was a time of extraordinary need with moments of extraordinary kindness. In the midst of everything our community stepped up to provide 260 students with shoeboxes full of Christmas cheer.
We wish to say thank you to students at Calaveras High School, members of San Andreas Community Covenant Church, and the San Andreas community at large for participating in our annual Christmas Shoeboxes for San Andreas Elementary School (SAE).
We would especially like to recognize the office manager of SAE, Traci Briski, the Pickle Patch, Sunset Auto, Calaveras Garden Supplies, all those who donated filled shoeboxes, and those who donated money to make this project a success. The many knitters and crocheters who made beautiful hats for the students deserve heartfelt thanks.
It made Christmas a little more special for the kids and that’s why we do it. Please consider joining us next year.
Ingrid Hjelmervik,
San Andreas