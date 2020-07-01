Editor
We have hit a new low, even for this president; the Russian government, Putin, putting a bounty on the American soldiers serving in Afghanistan. They would pay the Taliban to kill Americans.
Trump knew about this in March and has done nothing in retaliation to Putin. Twenty soldiers have been killed this year, and there is proof the bounty was paid on some of them. Can you imagine the pain the families of those soldiers are experiencing? Who does Trump support? Our military or Vladimir Putin? He is the commander in chief, and he doesn’t have the backs of the military.
Trump claims he didn’t know. That is ridiculous. If he wasn’t briefed, why not? But chances are he didn’t care. He is so ignorant, the idea probably went in one ear and out the other – if he listened at all.
Americans should be outraged at the total lack of leadership. He should be doing his job, instead of playing golf and holding rallies that endanger his supporters. He watches television all day when he should be attending to the business of the United States. I cannot believe that serious Republicans are still believing his lies. What is the next outrageous act he will perform to put the American people in danger?
M. E. Connelly,
Valley Springs