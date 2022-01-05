Eldridge Cleaver supposedly said, “You are either part of the solution or part of the problem.”
I’ve found that life rarely offers us a binary choice, but this one is close. For the Black Panthers, the problem was not being seen as equals. For some, it was having to prove they were human at all. Unfortunately, 50-plus years after that Black Panther leader’s quote, the only appropriate solution some factions of our society think is worthwhile is banning all mention of slavery itself from public education. Problem solved, right?
Actually, if you think that slavery was a one and done issue in this country, then there’s some wildly over-valued Trump properties I’d like you to bid on. Erasing slavery from our history books is just a tired rerun for those deep thinkers who have always tried to keep anyone with dark skin pigmentation segregated so they can’t infect the holiest of grails, the white race.
A whitewash is a lie. A political coverup is a lie. Lying to our children reminds me of an old World War II-era poster I saw recently. It warned to “Protect your children, they are tomorrow’s soldiers.” Think of that when you wax poetic about erasing history.
Slavery in the colonies began in the early 1600s. It flourished until the 1860s when a little altercation you might have heard of abolished it. What followed was a century of Jim Crow laws that kept the freed ex-slaves in financial bondage. And in their place, according to both armies that bled in support or conflict of their so-called freedom. This brings us to Mr. Cleaver’s storied remark. That is over 300 years of oppression.
You do not eradicate slavery from our national consciousness by scrubbing annals of history regarding the Civil War. You do not assuage the national shame of how we have treated people of color from 1620 to 2021 (that’s 400 years and counting, folks) by snapping your fingers and saying it didn’t happen. That only heaps more shame on a stinking ongoing process.
The sad truth is that at the basic, cellular level, white people agreed a long time ago, either tacitly or out loud, that non-whites are not really people at all. It’s easier to subjugate and oppress a group if you convince yourself they are not like you. The slaves who forged our colonies and the national economy we all enjoy today were treated like cattle because they were deemed to be on the same evolutionary level.
Of course, the encyclopedic list of accomplished people of color vaporized this illusion. It only took someone like Frederick Douglass to prove inhumanity a base fabrication. The prevailing logic then had to morph into whites admitting that non-whites may be human but were just not up to white standards as a whole. Life was full of mutations, a white man named Darwin proved that, but didn’t genetic changes have to be monitored? Controlled?
Do we also ban the very history of our founding documents? The Three-Fifths Compromise concocted by the first Constitutional Congress in 1787 decreed slaves, while not able to vote, would count as three-fifths of a white man (women couldn’t vote either, remember) for tax and congressional representation purposes. Democracy in action.
Since runaway slaves were a threat to the slave states’ captive labor force and peon (Mexican) and indigenous (Native American) landowners were standing in the way of white western expansion, policing was required. Some think our current police system grew from those slave retrieval operations. The Second Amendment allowed for “militias,” but that was interpreted as only whites being allowed to use firearms. The well-armed KKK kept the ex-slaves in line. Out west, genocide was a way easier way to control. Guns, not trains, won the Wild West.
The conservative game plan is now “Deny, deny, lie, lie.” Biden didn’t win. The 1/6/21 was just a tourist event. Massive voter fraud, which has been debunked at every turn, happened, and if only we could find that server in Germany that the CIA director got wounded trying to retrieve, etc. I’m a fan and hack writer of horror fiction, and I can’t even come up with how they expect that plan to play out over time.
This is what the conservatives would feed to school kids. I guess someone forgot to tell them about cell phones and the internet. The truth is a zombie that refuses to stay in its grave. You can spend your life feeling superior to another race or religion, but the more you deny its existence the harder the truth will come for you. I guess some of us are really, really lucky that zombies like to eat brains. It is the only way a third of this country will feel safe.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com