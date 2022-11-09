Editor
I would like to thank MACT Medical San Andreas, San Andreas Fire Department, and Drake and P.J. from American Legion Ambulance from Valley Springs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor
I would like to thank MACT Medical San Andreas, San Andreas Fire Department, and Drake and P.J. from American Legion Ambulance from Valley Springs.
In July, I had an episode at MACT and had to be taken by ambulance to Dignity Mark Twain Medical Center. The fire department and ambulance arrived immediately. All very caring and professional. Drake had me totally at ease and laughing by the time we reached the ER.
Also, a big shout out to the entire staff at Mark Twain ER, which I visited on more than one occasion that month .
It’s great to have such dedicated people in our community that take such fantastic care of us.
Thank you and God bless you all.
Faye Leonard
Mountain Ranch
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.