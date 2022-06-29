My name is Neal Parrish, and I am the early intervention program coordinator at the Veterans Service Office (VSO) in Valley Springs. I provide services for veterans and their needs covering behavioral health. I suggest tools, skills and education in these areas. I also refer out to Calaveras County providers, veterans administration and community medical providers. I am available for presentations for community groups, including education information and services we support.
We are in the process of adding new support groups in Murphys California at the Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District building. We also have support groups at the Veterans Service Office (VSO) in Valley Springs at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District building. Groups are held the first and third Tuesday in Valley Springs and on the second and fourth Tuesdays in Murphys starting in July. The starting time is 1 p.m., ending at 2:30 p.m. I work alongside our County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) and Veterans Service Representative (VSR) to provide benefit services for mental health and any VA health benefits available for all Veterans.
VA has done a lot concerning mental health. The VA now has a national call center for homeless veterans, Quit VET (helps Veterans quit smoking), veterans crisis line, war vet call center, and a women’s veterans call center, as well as Real Warriors, which provides information and resources about PTSD and traumatic brain injury.
We look forward to speaking to all veterans about taking advantage of these opportunities and services that are provided here at the VSO office in Valley Springs.
Our office direct line is (209) 754-6910. You can also reach me at (209) 754-6624.